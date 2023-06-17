At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kallar Kahar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The official rescue service says that the death toll may further increase as the situation unfolds.

Kallar Kahar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2023) A horrific bus accident occurred on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 13 lives.

Rescue and police officials have reported that 25 individuals sustained injuries in the devastating incident.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed confirmed the current toll, saying that the number of casualties might further increase as the situation unfolds.

Preliminary reports released by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) suggest that the accident was caused by brake failure. The ill-fated bus, which was traveling from Islamabad to Lahore, was involved in the tragic mishap.

Immediate efforts are underway to provide necessary aid and medical assistance to the injured.

They are being swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The NHMP statement disclosed that personnel from the department, under the supervision of DIG (Motorway) Mohammad Yusuf Malik and sector commander Commander Nafri, are actively engaged in rescue operations at the accident site.

To ensure the safety of commuters, two sections of the motorway have been temporarily closed, while one section remains open to facilitate the movement of traffic.

Authorities are diligently investigating the accident to determine the exact cause and take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the affected families during this difficult time.