UrduPoint.com

At Least 13 Labourers Burnt To Death Due To Fire Inside The Factory

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:55 PM

At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

The Rescue workers said that about 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out and many of them were underage employees.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire erupted in a chemical factory located in the Mehran Town of the port city, a local tv reported on Friday

The Rescue workers said that many labourers were still stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises actively

The operation was still continue to save lives of the labourers and other staff members at the factory located in Korangi area.

The Rescue workers said that about 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out and many of them were underage employees.

A local TV reported that two of the 13 deceased were brothers working in the same factory, pointing out that due to smothering smoke filled in the factory the rescue drive was hindered.

The fire, however, has been extinguished but the cooling efforts were still going on.

The labourers working for the factory said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.

The Sindh Rangers personnel have reached the scene to contribute to rescue operations.

Related Topics

Sindh Fire Rangers Same Korangi TV

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reac ..

Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reaches 110 - Source

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 crisis worsens in Kenya hospitals

COVID-19 crisis worsens in Kenya hospitals

5 minutes ago
 'I feel almost like Superman': Armless archer Stut ..

'I feel almost like Superman': Armless archer Stutzman targets elusive gold

5 minutes ago
 NITB developed smart app providing over 40 civic a ..

NITB developed smart app providing over 40 civic amenities at one click

5 minutes ago
 South Africa registers 12,771 new cases, 357 COVID ..

South Africa registers 12,771 new cases, 357 COVID deaths

5 minutes ago
 Landslides kill 3 in western Indonesia

Landslides kill 3 in western Indonesia

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.