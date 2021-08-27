At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire inside the factory

(@fidahassanain)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) At least 13 labourers burnt to death due to fire erupted in a chemical factory located in the Mehran Town of the port city, a local tv reported on Friday

The Rescue workers said that many labourers were still stuck in the wretched chemical factory premises actively

The operation was still continue to save lives of the labourers and other staff members at the factory located in Korangi area.

The Rescue workers said that about 20- to 25 labourers were inside when the fire broke out and many of them were underage employees.

A local TV reported that two of the 13 deceased were brothers working in the same factory, pointing out that due to smothering smoke filled in the factory the rescue drive was hindered.

The fire, however, has been extinguished but the cooling efforts were still going on.

The labourers working for the factory said that there was only one way to enter or exit the building and the blaze made it impossible to reach it. The people ran for the roof to save themselves.

The Sindh Rangers personnel have reached the scene to contribute to rescue operations.