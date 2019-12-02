UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 13 Pakistanis Die In Jordan Fire

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:09 PM

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

The authorities say eight children are there among the dead and the cause of fire is not yet clear.

AMMAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) At least 13 Pakistani including eight children died and three others injured owing to fire in a house in Karameh city of central Jordan, Arab media reported here on Monday.

According to the reports, Pakistani citizens were living in a house in Karameh where fire erupted suddenly and engulfed the entire house in seconds.

They said that 13 Pakistan died on the spot while three others got injured. The reports said that out of 13 dead, there were eight children. The fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire but the cause of fire was not yet clear. The reports said that the identity of the victims had not been made public yet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Dead Fire Died Media Arab

Recent Stories

Four sides in contention for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy f ..

28 minutes ago

PTI suspends Hamid Khan’s membership, issues him ..

29 minutes ago

Waheed Ahmed Khan drives his 12-year journey

40 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache At Kandri N ..

56 minutes ago

Over half Pakistanis (55%) believe that Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

Infinix S5 Lite, Newest addition to the S5 Series ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.