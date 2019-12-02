At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

(@fidahassanain)

The authorities say eight children are there among the dead and the cause of fire is not yet clear.

AMMAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 02, 2019) At least 13 Pakistani including eight children died and three others injured owing to fire in a house in Karameh city of central Jordan, Arab media reported here on Monday.

According to the reports, Pakistani citizens were living in a house in Karameh where fire erupted suddenly and engulfed the entire house in seconds.

They said that 13 Pakistan died on the spot while three others got injured. The reports said that out of 13 dead, there were eight children. The fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire but the cause of fire was not yet clear. The reports said that the identity of the victims had not been made public yet.