At least 13 people including nine Chinese die in Upper Kohistan area    

, , , ,

(@fidahassanain)

The MoFA says the bus carrying Chinese and Pakistanis plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure, resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast,".

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2021) At least 12 people including nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistanis were killed after a bus carrying them met an accident in Upper Kohistan area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The MoFA said the bus plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure, resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast".

“Further investigations are underway,” read the foreign affairs ministry's statement.

The ministry disclosed that Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project. It said that local authorities are providing all the support to the injured.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely in contact with the Chinese Embassy for coordination and facilitation,” said the MoFA.

The foreign office said Pakistan attaches great importance to the safety and security of “Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan,”.

Geo news had earlier reported that the vehicle was transporting staff working on building the Dasu Dam.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif had also said that an investigation is being conducted into the incident.