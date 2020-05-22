At least 13 People Killed in Pakistani Aircraft Crash - Reports

At least 13 dead bodies were found on the site of the crash of the Airbus A-320 passenger aircraft in Pakistan, Dawn newspaper reported, citing a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s aircraft crashed earlier on Friday near the Karachi airport, hitting several houses. The Pakistani Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik that there were 91 passengers on board. According to media reports, some passengers have survived the crash.

The spokesman, Saad Edhi, previously said that up to 30 injured people living in the area of the crash had been taken to hospital.

At the same time, Sindh Province Health Minister Azra Pechuho said that at least 11 people were killed.

"Eleven bodies have been brought to the hospital and six injured. Out of the injured, four are stable and two are burns cases," Pechuho said, as quoted by Dawn.

PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik believes that a technical glitch is a possible reason of the crash, the newspaper added.