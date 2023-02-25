UrduPoint.com

At Least 13 People Killed In Road Accident In Eastern Pakistan - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2023 | 10:40 AM

At Least 13 People Killed in Road Accident in Eastern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province after a collision of a passenger coach and a van, media reported on Saturday.

The road accident occurred on Friday night in the city of Rahim Yar Khan, when the minibus overturned and the passengers were trying to pull out the wounded, Pakistani broadcaster ARY news reported.

The report said that those injured had been taken to hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Punjab Road Accident Rahim Yar Khan Van Media Coach

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th February 2023

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category ..

DEWA wins Investors in People - Platinum Category 2022

10 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new techno ..

IDEX and NAVDEX Talks explore impact of new technologies on defence, security in ..

11 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Introduced Resolution Requesting Info on Ukraine Ai ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.