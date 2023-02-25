At Least 13 People Killed in Road Accident in Eastern Pakistan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province after a collision of a passenger coach and a van, media reported on Saturday.

The road accident occurred on Friday night in the city of Rahim Yar Khan, when the minibus overturned and the passengers were trying to pull out the wounded, Pakistani broadcaster ARY news reported.

The report said that those injured had been taken to hospital.