At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede outside Pakistan’s consulate

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) At least 15 were killed and several others injured as a result of stampede among thousands of Afghan national gathered outside Pakistan’s Consulate in Jalalabad, the sources said.

The afghan people including men and women had gathered there in thousands to collect their visas to enter into Pakistan.

There had been over 3,000 Afghan people gathered in an open ground outside Pakistan’s consulate in Jalalabad where 15 people were killed due to stampede, Afghan media reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest reports, 12 women died and several senior journalists were wounded.

Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan also expressed grief over loss of previous lives and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

“Deeply saddened at the reports of casualties at a stadium in Jalalabad 5 km from Pakistani Consulate where visa applicants were being organized by Afghan provincial authorities. We sympathize with the families of victims,” tweeted Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan.

Thousands of people travel to Pakistan every year to do business and trade, to get education, treatment and to do jobs. Pakistan and Afghanistan shared 2,600 kilometer border.