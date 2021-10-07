At Least 15 People Dead as Result of Earthquake in Northern Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) At least 15 people have died as a result of the 5.7 earthquake that hit northern Pakistan, the Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday, citing Pakistani officials.

The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers.

Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.