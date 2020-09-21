At least 15 persons wounded as passenger bus overturned in Jamshoro

At least fifteen persons including women sustained injuries as a speeding passenger bus overturned near Indus highway in Jamshoro on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :At least fifteen persons including women sustained injuries as a speeding passenger bus overturned near Indus highway in Jamshoro on Monday.

According to a private news channel, Rescue sources said that the incident took place when an over-speeding bus was en route turned turtle on Indus highway and wounded fifteen persons.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and wounded people were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance where the doctors stated that some of the injured are in critical condition, .

Local police personnel termed the mishap as a result of high speed.