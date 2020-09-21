UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 15 Persons Wounded As Passenger Bus Overturned In Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:42 PM

At least 15 persons wounded as passenger bus overturned in Jamshoro

At least fifteen persons including women sustained injuries as a speeding passenger bus overturned near Indus highway in Jamshoro on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :At least fifteen persons including women sustained injuries as a speeding passenger bus overturned near Indus highway in Jamshoro on Monday.

According to a private news channel, Rescue sources said that the incident took place when an over-speeding bus was en route turned turtle on Indus highway and wounded fifteen persons.

Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and wounded people were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance where the doctors stated that some of the injured are in critical condition, .

Local police personnel termed the mishap as a result of high speed.

Related Topics

Injured Police Jamshoro Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Two killed in separate incidents

1 minute ago

IGAD Asks for Russian Assistance to Build Cancer C ..

1 minute ago

Former PepsiCo CEO Donald Kendall Dies at 99 - Com ..

1 minute ago

Int'l Community Failing to Support E. Africa as Sa ..

2 minutes ago

UAE highlights importance of international coopera ..

29 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation, CSR UAE Fund benefit over 395, ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.