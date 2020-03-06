UrduPoint.com
At Least 150 People Hospitalized After Gas Leakage In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 02:09 PM

At least 150 people hospitalized after gas leakage in Karachi

The sources say that the gas leaked from a chemical factory located at Port Qasim in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) At least 150 people have fallen sick owing to gas leakage from a chemical factory at Port Qasim in Karachi, the sources say.

The sources say that the gas leaked during repairing work of a pipe in the said chemical factory which left dozens of people fainted. They say Some of the workers were in critical condition.

Rescue workers shifted them to Jinnah Hospital while several others taken to nearby Gulshan Hadeed hospital.

Talking to the reporters, SSP Malir Abid Raza has denied reports of gas leakages but he has said that the affected workers were shifted to the hospital for their treatment.

A week earlier, the same incident took place which claimed lives of around 19 people and left several others injured.

