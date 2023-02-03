At Least 17 Killed in Accident Involving Tanker Truck, Passenger Bus in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) At least 17 people have died in an accident involving a tanker truck and a passenger bus on a highway in the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Observer reported on Thursday.

According to the report, it is still unknown what caused the accident near the Kohat tunnel in the country's northwestern region bordering Afghanistan.

The accident resulted in flames that engulfed the vehicles. Rescue services had to cut the bus to retrieve the bodies and those wounded trapped inside, the report said.

The rescue personnel is taking injured people to Civil Hospital Shani Kali Dara Adam Khel, according to the media.