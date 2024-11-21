Open Menu

At Least 17 Passengers Killed In Gun Attack In KP's Kurram District

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

Police say convoy of vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar came under attack near Ochat area

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) At least 17 people including a woman and a child were killed when armed assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

A local private tv reported that the convoy of vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar was attacked near the Ochat area.

The police officials said that 16 people, including three women, sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.

Related Topics

Attack Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Vehicles Parachinar Women TV From

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

24 minutes ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

39 minutes ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

52 minutes ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

3 hours ago
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

3 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

3 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

8 hours ago
 LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan