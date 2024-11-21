At Least 17 Passengers Killed In Gun Attack In KP's Kurram District
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Police say convoy of vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar came under attack near Ochat area
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2024) At least 17 people including a woman and a child were killed when armed assailants opened fire on passenger vehicles in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.
A local private tv reported that the convoy of vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar was attacked near the Ochat area.
The police officials said that 16 people, including three women, sustained injuries in the attack and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.
