MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) At least 17 people were killed in a bombing at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, and more than 90 were injured, Pakistani broadcaster GEO tv reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a suicide bomber carried out an explosion at a mosque in Peshawar, as a result of which at least 90 people have received injuries and have been taken to a hospital in the city, 13 of them are in critical condition, and two policemen were killed.

According to a hospital representative, 17 people were killed in the explosion, more than 90 wounded, and over 10 victims are in critical condition, the broadcaster reported.

At least 120 people were in the mosque at the time of the explosion, for the most part representatives of the police and the army, according to Pakistani newspaper Dawn.