At least 19 tourists died in Murree hit by heavy snowfall

The federal government has deployed Pakistan Army for rescue operation while the Punjab government has also declared emergency in Murree.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 8th, 2022) At least 19 tourists died in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall in the hill stations, the reports said on Saturday.

All the roads leading to Murree were blocked due to heavy snowfall and thousands of vehicles entered the city that caused further blockage, leaving people helpless there.

The reports suggested that as many as 1,000 vehicles were stuck there since night and some of them were evacuated but 1 16-19 people died in their cars. The local residents provided food and blankets to the stranded people.

Till now, many tourists are waiting for help.

In a video message, he asked the locals to come forward for the help of stranded tourists.

He said given the presence of large number of tourists in these areas, we have closed all routes to Murree.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has reached Murree to supervise relief and evacuation activities.

In another video statement, he said there have been sixteen to nineteen deaths due to snowfall in Murree. The Minister said efforts are underway to evacuate stranded tourists. He said the entire administration of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is engaged in these efforts.