At Least 2 Killed, 16 Injured in Blast in Pakistani City Near Afghan Border - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) At least two people were killed and another 16 were injured in a bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Quetta near border with Afghanistan, the Dawn newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing police.

According to the newspaper, a police spokesman said that the attackers had installed an improvised explosive device on a motorcycle and parked it near a pharmacy.

All those injured were taken to hospitals. An investigation is underway.

Located near the Afghan border, Quetta is the largest city in the province of Balochistan.