NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) At least two people, including one child, were killed in a blast in Pakistan's Lahore on Thursday, the media reported.

According to Geo TV, the incident near Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area also injured 25 others. Some media reported that the explosion killed three people.

A senior police officer told ARY tv that an explosive device was likely planted in the area.