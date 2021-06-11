At Least 20 Killed, 50 Injured as Bus Carrying Pilgrims Overturns in Pakistan - Reports

At least 20 pilgrims have been killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned on a highway in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, media reported on Friday, citing police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) At least 20 pilgrims have been killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a bus overturned on a highway in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, media reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday. The pilgrims were returning from the neighboring Sindh province after visiting a shrine of a Sufi saint. The driver reportedly lost control on a sharp turn, as a result of which the bus fell into a ravine.

Some of those injured are in critical condition. Rescuers transported dead and injured to hospitals.

Police investigation is underway.