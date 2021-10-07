At least 20 killed, over 300 injured in Balochistan earthquake

(@fidahassanain)

Rescue teams from Quetta have been rushed to the most affected districts and injured are being shifted to hospitals.

QUETTA(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2021) At least 20 people were killed and more than 300 injured when an earthquake of five point nine magnitude intensity hit the northern Balochistan early this morning.

The epicentre of earthquake was near Harnai and it was 15 killometers deep.

Rescue teams from Quetta have been rushed to the most affected districts and injured are being shifted to hospitals.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Akhtar Nawaz telephoned Home Minister of Balochistan Ziaullah Langoo and assured all possible assistance to deal with calamity.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau said that medical teams, helicopter, food items, medicines would be sent in earthquake affected districts on emergency basis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also directed to speed up efforts to ensure relief to the affectees.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over loss of precious human lives in earthquake.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, in a tweet, said all departments have been engaged to rescue earthquake affected people in District Harnai.

He said the injured people are also being airlifted and brought to Quetta for medical treatment.

Pakistan Army troops reach earthquake hit areas of Harnai

Pakistan Army troops have reached earthquake hit areas of Harnai for rescue and relief efforts.

According to the ISPR, necessary food and shelter items have been moved for earthquake affected population.

The Army doctors and paramedics along with necessary medicines are assisting civil administration for necessary medical care. Nine critically injured have been evacuated to Quetta through Pakistan Army Aviation Helicopters.

The Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) also reached Harnai for damage assessment and response.

Urban search and rescue teams are being flown from Rawalpindi to speed up and assist the rescue activities