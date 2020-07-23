UrduPoint.com
At Least 20 People Injured In Parachinar Market Blast

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:01 PM

At least 20 people injured in Parachinar market blast

Police say that blast took place in Torri Bazaar, leaving buyers and sellers injured on the spot. However, the nature of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

PARACHINAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 23rd, 2020) At least 20 people injured due to a blast in Parachinar area, the police said here on Thursday.

Police said that the blast took place in Torri Bazaar where the people were busy in buying and selling groceries and vegetables.

No casualty was reported so far from the spot.

Fear spread throughout the area while security official and rescue workers rushed to the scene soon after the blast. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment. The nature of the blast was not clear yet and nobody claimed responsibility.

Security officials cordoned off the area and started operation to arrest the culprits involved in blast.

