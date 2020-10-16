At least 20 Servicemen Killed in 2 Terrorist Attacks in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) At least 20 servicemen have been killed in two separate terrorist attacks in the western part of Pakistan, media reported.

One of the attacks took place in the Gwadar district of the province of Balochistan, while the other one in the North Waziristan district of the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on late Thursday.

The attack in North Waziristan's Razmak area involved an explosion of an improvised explosive device that left six servicemen dead, including an officer.

In Balochistan's port city of Ormara, terrorists opened fire at the convoy of the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, leaving 14 servicemen killed.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack in Ormara and expressed condolences to families and friends of the victims.