 At Least 200 People Fall Ill After Eating Unhealthy Food At Lahore Wedding Ceremony

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 04:52 PM

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) spokesperson confirms 200 people were shifted to a local hospital immediately after their conditions deteriorated for consuming unhealthy food.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) At least 200 people fell ill after eating unhealthy food at a wedding ceremony held in the Raiwind area of the provincial capital on Wednesday.

The victims were at the ceremony as guests but they fell ill soon after consuming the unhealthy food.

A Punjab Food Authority (PFA) spokesperson also confirmed the development, saying that 200 people were shifted to a local hospital immediately after their conditions deteriorated for consuming unhealthy food.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority Director General took notice of the incident, and food safety teams reached the scene to collect food samples.

“A report will be issued after the investigation,” said the spokesperson.

He also mentioned that following the incident, the action was taken and the wedding hall was sealed. A request was filed for the registration of a case against the owners.

On the other hand, the hospital administration reported that all the patients' conditions are now out of danger.

