At Least 25 People Killed, 30 Others Injured In Train Fire In Pakistan's East - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) At least 25 people were killed and at least 30 others were injured as a train caught fire near Pakistan's eastern city of Liaquatpur on Thursday, media reported, citing local police.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, the Geo tv specified.

A gas cylinder that a passenger was carrying exploded, resulting in fatalities and injuries and destroying three carriages.

