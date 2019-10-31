MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) At least 25 people were killed and at least 30 others were injured as a train caught fire near Pakistan's eastern city of Liaquatpur on Thursday, media reported, citing local police.

The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi, the Geo tv specified.

A gas cylinder that a passenger was carrying exploded, resulting in fatalities and injuries and destroying three carriages.