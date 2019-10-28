UrduPoint.com
At Least 3 Afghan Women Killed In Shelling On Border With Pakistan - Afghan Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 04:26 PM

At Least 3 Afghan Women Killed in Shelling on Border With Pakistan - Afghan Commander

At least three Afghan women were killed and four other civilians, including a child, were injured in a shelling from Pakistan, Gen. Mohammad Ayub Hussain Khel, a commander of the border forces in eastern Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday

Earlier in the day, media reported that on Sunday, Pakistan's troops had shelled the Nari district of the Kunar province in northeastern Afghanistan. The shelling resumed on Monday, and Afghan forces have deployed reinforcements to the area.

Earlier in the day, media reported that on Sunday, Pakistan's troops had shelled the Nari district of the Kunar province in northeastern Afghanistan. The shelling resumed on Monday, and Afghan forces have deployed reinforcements to the area.

According Hussain Khel, the Afghan units were not harmed in the clashes, but a total of 22 Pakistani soldiers were killed and wounded.

The relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been tense due to frequent terrorist attacks in the border area and mutual accusations of cross-border shelling. Moreover, the ties are complicated by the issue of the Durand Line, the 1,500-mile border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, whose outskirts are known to be a hotbed for terrorist and militants groups, which often sees exchanges of fire across the border between Pakistani and Afghan border guards.

