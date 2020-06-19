At least 3 killed in Ghotki blast near Rangers vehicle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At least three people including a Ranger were killed and another was critically injured in a powerful blast near a Rangers vehicle in Sindh Ghotki area near Ghota Market on early Friday Morning.

Police and rescue sources said the blast occurred near famous Ghota Market in Ghotki, killing at least three on the spot and injured another one.

"The injured have been shifted to a local hospital", Police sources informed.

Police and law enforcement agencies had cordoned off the area, Rescue officials said.