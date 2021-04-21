UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 3 People Die Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:05 PM

At least 3 People die of COVID-19

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,562

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,562.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,562 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,881 samples were tested which detected 885 cases positive that constituted 6.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,511,838 tests have been conducted against which 275,080 cases were diagnosed,Out of them 95 percent or 261,298 patients have been recovered including 246 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 9,220 patients were under treatment,Out of them 8,780 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 431 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients were stated to be critical including 47 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 885 new cases, 388 have been detected from Karachi including 216 from East, 76 South, 43 Central, 31 West, 12 Malir and 10 Korangi. Hyderabad has 163, Sukkur 31, Kamber 23, Matiari 18, Badin and Ghotki 16 each, Thatta 15, Dadu, Sujawal and Jamshoro 14 each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Jacobabad 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Umerkot 8, Larkana 7, Mirpurkhas 4, Sanghar and Shikarpur 1 each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO eyes malaria eradication in 25 countries by 20 ..

6 minutes ago

US, China Have Shared Agenda on Climate Change, Se ..

8 minutes ago

European stocks resist drops in NY, Asia

8 minutes ago

Airlines face $47.7 bn loss in 2021, worse than ea ..

8 minutes ago

'Muslims should get united as per Allama Iqbal's v ..

18 minutes ago

Police clash with protesters as Germany passes vir ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.