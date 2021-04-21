At least 3 People die of COVID-19

As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,562

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 3 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,562.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He added that 3 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,562 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 12,881 samples were tested which detected 885 cases positive that constituted 6.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,511,838 tests have been conducted against which 275,080 cases were diagnosed,Out of them 95 percent or 261,298 patients have been recovered including 246 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 9,220 patients were under treatment,Out of them 8,780 were in home isolation, 9 at isolation centers and 431 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients were stated to be critical including 47 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 885 new cases, 388 have been detected from Karachi including 216 from East, 76 South, 43 Central, 31 West, 12 Malir and 10 Korangi. Hyderabad has 163, Sukkur 31, Kamber 23, Matiari 18, Badin and Ghotki 16 each, Thatta 15, Dadu, Sujawal and Jamshoro 14 each, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Nausheroferoze 12 each, Jacobabad 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Umerkot 8, Larkana 7, Mirpurkhas 4, Sanghar and Shikarpur 1 each.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to strictly follow SOPs issued by the government.