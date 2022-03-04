UrduPoint.com

At Least 30 Killed, Over 50 Injured In Mosque Explosion In Pakistan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 03:00 PM

At Least 30 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar city, the Geo tv broadcaster reported , citing police and rescue workers.

Rescuers are rushing those injured to hospitals, while locals are also helping in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

At least 10 injured people are in critical condition, the broadcaster added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Peshawar Geo TV Police Suicide Mosque

Recent Stories

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 ..

Blast in Peshawar mosque: 30 people martyered, 50 injured

1 hour ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>