At Least 30 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Mosque Explosion in Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) At least 30 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in a suicide bomb attack during Friday prayers at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar city, the Geo tv broadcaster reported , citing police and rescue workers.

Rescuers are rushing those injured to hospitals, while locals are also helping in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and cars.

At least 10 injured people are in critical condition, the broadcaster added.