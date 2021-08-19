MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) At least 30 people were injured in a powerful blast that hit a procession of Shiite Muslims in Pakistan's Bahawalnagar, located in the eastern province of Punjab, Associated Press reported on Thursday, citing witnesses.

There are also some unconfirmed reports of fatalities.

Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the incident but did not provide any further details.