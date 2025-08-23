At Least 300 Houses, Shops Damaged As Glacier Burst Causes Landslides In Ghizer
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:49 PM
Additional Deputy (ADC) Sher Afzal says the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit
GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The latest damage assessment report from Gupis-Yasin tehsil of Ghizer district has confirmed that at least 330 houses and several shops were severely damaged after a glacier burst triggered landslides and formed a temporary lake.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sher Afzal said that the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit. The report noted that families urgently require tents, rations, and other relief goods.
The officials said water discharge from the spillway of the temporary dam has reduced the threat to downstream settlements, though submerged houses remain at risk until water levels recede.
Recent Stories
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDMA dispatches 19th aid shipment to Gaza, cumulative relief hits 1,915 tons1 minute ago
-
Youth electrocuted1 minute ago
-
Cotton bales gutted1 minute ago
-
CHCS provides medical care to more than 2000 flood affectees in Buner, Swabi21 minutes ago
-
President NDF Pakistan, Expresses Gratitude to CM Sindh for Conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz21 minutes ago
-
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer21 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests three human traffickers31 minutes ago
-
Progress on Asaan Karobar programs reviewed31 minutes ago
-
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers46 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches another consignment of 100 tons to Gaza51 minutes ago
-
Healthcare services inspected at THQ hospital Kharian1 hour ago
-
Motorcycle theft gang busted in Lalamusa1 hour ago