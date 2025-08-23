Open Menu

At Least 300 Houses, Shops Damaged As Glacier Burst Causes Landslides In Ghizer

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 01:49 PM

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer  

Additional Deputy (ADC) Sher Afzal says the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The latest damage assessment report from Gupis-Yasin tehsil of Ghizer district has confirmed that at least 330 houses and several shops were severely damaged after a glacier burst triggered landslides and formed a temporary lake.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sher Afzal said that the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit. The report noted that families urgently require tents, rations, and other relief goods.

The officials said water discharge from the spillway of the temporary dam has reduced the threat to downstream settlements, though submerged houses remain at risk until water levels recede.

Related Topics

Water Dam Ghizer From

Recent Stories

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi

11 minutes ago
 At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burs ..

At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer

21 minutes ago
 Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowe ..

Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment

26 minutes ago
 Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women ..

Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers

46 minutes ago
 FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination result ..

FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results

57 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Youni ..

Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza

1 hour ago
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including ..

UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montene ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica

2 hours ago
 National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 ac ..

National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 August 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan