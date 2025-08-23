At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer  

,

Additional Deputy (ADC) Sher Afzal says the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit

GILGIT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) The latest damage assessment report from Gupis-Yasin tehsil of Ghizer district has confirmed that at least 330 houses and several shops were severely damaged after a glacier burst triggered landslides and formed a temporary lake.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sher Afzal said that the villages of Tali Das, Midori, Mola Abad, Hawks Thangi, Raushan and Goth were among the worst hit. The report noted that families urgently require tents, rations, and other relief goods.

The officials said water discharge from the spillway of the temporary dam has reduced the threat to downstream settlements, though submerged houses remain at risk until water levels recede.