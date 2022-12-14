At least 302 prisoners sentenced to death locked in jails

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 302 prisoners sentenced to death were confined in different jails of the Faisalabad division.

The appeals of such prisoners were pending with different courts including high courts, supreme courts and the President of Pakistan.

The sources in the office of DIG Prisons, Faisalabad region said here on Wednesday that appeals of 147 prisoners ,that were kept in Central jail,were pending with the high court and 16 in Supreme Court.

The appeals of 87 prisoners ,including 4 women in district jail, Jhang, were pending with the high court, while 5 in Supreme Court.

Likewise, appeals of 44 prisoners sentenced to death were pending with the high court and 3 in the Supreme Court. Eight appeals were pending with the President of Pakistan.

They said that currently, total 2595 prisoners were locked against the capacity of 1885 prisoners in Central Jail, Faisalabad, while 1903 prisoners were kept in district jail against the capacity of 934 prisoners. 1,548 prisoners against the capacity of 1,008 had kept in district jail, Jhang while 989 prisoners against the capacity of 676 in district jail Toba Tek Singh.

He said that the facility of family rooms was available at the central jail, Faisalabad where a prisoner was allowed to stay with his family for three days and two nights after every four months. However, permission from the Deputy Commissioner was mandatory.He said that 13 times night stay facility had so far been provided to prisoners in central jail, Faisalabad.