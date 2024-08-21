At Least 35 Pakistan Killed, 18 Injured After Bus Overturned In Iran
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 03:06 PM
The bus was carrying 53 passengers and met with the accident near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.
TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, resulting into death of 35 people, with 18 others injured, according to state media reports on Wednesday.
The initial reports were conflicting regarding the number of fatalities, with some sources placing the death toll at 28.
The bus was carrying 53 passengers and met with the accident near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.
After overturning, the vehicle caught fire.
The crash occurred late Tuesday in the Yazd province of central Iran.
Preliminary investigations by Iranian traffic authorities attribute the accident to a technical failure in the bus’s braking system.
“Regrettably, the deceased include 11 women,” said the Director-General of Yazd Province Crisis Management during an interview with state television.
“Seven of the injured are in critical condition, while six others have already been discharged from the hospital.
”
Pakistan’s consular authorities in Iran have been directed to travel to Yazd province to oversee the situation and provide necessary support to the affected, the official added.
The tragedy occurred as millions of Shi’ite Muslims are participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Iraq’s Karbala, marking the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussain (RA).
Meanwhile, the reports from Pakistan suggested that the pilgrims on board hailed from Larkana, Ghotki, and other regions of Sindh.
President Asif Ali Zardari expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in Iran’s Yazd province. He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend all possible assistance to the injured and ensure the swift repatriation of the deceased.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her condolences and shared her grief over the tragic incident.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub extended his sympathies and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.
Recent Stories
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held3 minutes ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 minutes ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 minutes ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 minutes ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body11 minutes ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea11 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi25 minutes ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA11 minutes ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik11 minutes ago