At least 35 Pakistan killed, 18 injured after bus overturned in Iran

The bus was carrying 53 passengers and met with the accident near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint.

TEHRAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) In a tragic incident, a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims overturned in central Iran, resulting into death of 35 people, with 18 others injured, according to state media reports on Wednesday.

The initial reports were conflicting regarding the number of fatalities, with some sources placing the death toll at 28.

After overturning, the vehicle caught fire.

The crash occurred late Tuesday in the Yazd province of central Iran.

Preliminary investigations by Iranian traffic authorities attribute the accident to a technical failure in the bus’s braking system.

“Regrettably, the deceased include 11 women,” said the Director-General of Yazd Province Crisis Management during an interview with state television.

“Seven of the injured are in critical condition, while six others have already been discharged from the hospital.

”

Pakistan’s consular authorities in Iran have been directed to travel to Yazd province to oversee the situation and provide necessary support to the affected, the official added.

The tragedy occurred as millions of Shi’ite Muslims are participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Iraq’s Karbala, marking the 40th day of mourning for Imam Hussain (RA).

Meanwhile, the reports from Pakistan suggested that the pilgrims on board hailed from Larkana, Ghotki, and other regions of Sindh.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in Iran’s Yazd province. He directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to extend all possible assistance to the injured and ensure the swift repatriation of the deceased.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her condolences and shared her grief over the tragic incident.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub extended his sympathies and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.