At Least 4 Killed, 12 Injured In Barkhan Blast

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2023 | 08:10 PM

At least 4 killed, 12 injured in Barkhan blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :At least four people were killed and 12 sustained injuries in an explosion that ripped through the Rakhni market in Barkhan district of Balochistan, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Barkhan Abdullah Khoso, while confirming the incident, said the explosion occurred when an improvised explosive device (IED), fitted on a motorcycle parked at the market, exploded with a big bang.

Soon after the incident, local administration reached at the site and cordoned off the area.

According to the police, the bomb blast took place in front of a hotel in Rakhni Bazar when there was a crowd gathered for shopping. The area shook with the intensity of the explosion, while the sound of the explosion echoed throughout the city.

The injured ones and the bodies of martyrs were shifted to the hospital. Nearby shops, motorcycles and carriages have also been damaged by the blast.

"As a result of the explosion, three people died on the spot while the fourth died later," the local administration said.

More than 12 people, including two girls, are injured in the incident. Five of the injured are in critical condition and have been sent to Dera Ghazi Khan for further treatment.

"According to preliminary investigation, the bomb was installed in a motorcycle, which was apparently detonated by remote control," DC said, adding that "evidence is being collected from the crime scene and further probe is underway".

