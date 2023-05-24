At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Reports

At least four people have been killed as a result of a suicide blast in the Pakistani district of South Waziristan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) At least four people have been killed as a result of a suicide blast in the Pakistani district of South Waziristan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Three of the people killed by the blast were security personnel at a border checkpoint, Geo tv reported, citing South Waziristan's deputy commissioner, Rehan Gul Khattak. A police officer and a security official were wounded and hospitalized, it added.

The attacker detonated the explosives during a routine inspection at the checkpoint conducted by several police officers and security personnel, the broadcaster said.

This was the second attack committed by a terrorist in South Waziristan over the past few days. On Tuesday, a group of men armed with rocket-propelled grenades attacked a private gas plant, killing at least six people. The attackers managed to escape to North Waziristan, Geo TV reported.