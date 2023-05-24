UrduPoint.com

At Least 4 Killed In Suicide Blast In Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2023 | 07:13 PM

At Least 4 Killed in Suicide Blast in Pakistan Near Border With Afghanistan - Reports

At least four people have been killed as a result of a suicide blast in the Pakistani district of South Waziristan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) At least four people have been killed as a result of a suicide blast in the Pakistani district of South Waziristan in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the border with Afghanistan, Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Three of the people killed by the blast were security personnel at a border checkpoint, Geo tv reported, citing South Waziristan's deputy commissioner, Rehan Gul Khattak. A police officer and a security official were wounded and hospitalized, it added.

The attacker detonated the explosives during a routine inspection at the checkpoint conducted by several police officers and security personnel, the broadcaster said.

This was the second attack committed by a terrorist in South Waziristan over the past few days. On Tuesday, a group of men armed with rocket-propelled grenades attacked a private gas plant, killing at least six people. The attackers managed to escape to North Waziristan, Geo TV reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Afghanistan North Waziristan South Waziristan Geo TV Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Suicide Border Gas Media

Recent Stories

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR ..

Six terrorists slain in South Waziristan IBO: ISPR

5 minutes ago
 BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with ar ..

BISE organizes rally to express solidarity with armed forces

5 minutes ago
 Healthy discussions vital for solving societal pro ..

Healthy discussions vital for solving societal problems: KU VC

5 minutes ago
 KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Ann ..

KU declares result of MA Political Science Ext Annual Examination 2021

5 minutes ago
 Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

Reko Diq: committee forms for local development

5 minutes ago
 Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to C ..

Spain's Valencia FC to Donate Players' Shirts to Charity to Combat Racism

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.