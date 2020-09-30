(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) An explosion of yet undetermined nature in the northern Pakistani city of Mardan has left at least four people killed and 12 others injured, Pakistan's Samaa television channel reported on Tuesday, citing local police.

The blast reportedly hit a residential area in Mardan.

Police believe it was caused by a gas can explosion, although the exact origin has not yet been determined, according to the report.

There is reportedly a child among those killed by the blast.