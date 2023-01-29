At least 40 die in Lasbela Bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 40 people died and four others were wounded in an accident after a passenger plunged into a ravine and caught fire near the Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district on Sunday.

According to a private media report, the accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday as the bus was en route to Karachi from Quetta.

Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum Nadeem said there were 48 passengers on board the ill-fated bus and the said number of bodies and injured passengers have been taken out, so far.

He said that the rescue operation is underway and the deceased and injured had been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Lasbela.

Meanwhile, the police said that the accident happened due to overspeeding as the bus went out of the driver's control and was careened into the ravine.

They said that teams of the fire brigade, rescue services, and law enforcement agencies' personnel arrived at the site of the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Efforts to completely douse the blaze were underway, they added.