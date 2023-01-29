UrduPoint.com

At Least 40 Die In Lasbela Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 01:20 PM

At least 40 die in Lasbela Bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 40 people died and four others were wounded in an accident after a passenger plunged into a ravine and caught fire near the Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela district on Sunday.

According to a private media report, the accident took place in the wee hours of Sunday as the bus was en route to Karachi from Quetta.

Bela Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum Nadeem said there were 48 passengers on board the ill-fated bus and the said number of bodies and injured passengers have been taken out, so far.

He said that the rescue operation is underway and the deceased and injured had been shifted to the Civil Hospital, Lasbela.

Meanwhile, the police said that the accident happened due to overspeeding as the bus went out of the driver's control and was careened into the ravine.

They said that teams of the fire brigade, rescue services, and law enforcement agencies' personnel arrived at the site of the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Efforts to completely douse the blaze were underway, they added.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Fire Quetta Police Driver Died Lasbela SITE Bela Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

13 minutes ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth ..

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

28 minutes ago
 New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for ..

New Zealand roiled by flash floods, landslides for third day

1 hour ago
 Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

Czech Republic elects Petr Pavel as its President

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.