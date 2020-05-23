UrduPoint.com
At Least 5 People Killed In Pakistan Airlines' Plane Crash In Karachi - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:13 AM

At Least 5 People Killed in Pakistan Airlines' Plane Crash in Karachi - Reports

At least five people were killed in the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft, which happened earlier on Friday in Karachi, Reuters news agency reported, citing a doctor from a local hospital

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) At least five people were killed in the crash of the Pakistan International Airlines' aircraft, which happened earlier on Friday in Karachi, Reuters news agency reported, citing a doctor from a local hospital.

The Airbus A-320 plane crashed near the Karachi airport, while en route from Lahore.

The country' Civil Aviation Authority told Sputnik that there were 91 passengers on board.

According to eyewitnesses, the plane hit several residential buildings.

Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that several people, including Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood, had survived the crash. A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation, which focuses on assistance to poor people, said that around 25 and 30 injured persons living in the area of the crash had been taken to hospitals.

