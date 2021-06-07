UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 Killed, 70 Injured In Train Accident In Ghotki

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:59 AM

At least 50 killed, 70 injured in train accident in Ghotki

The Railways officials say Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railways stations and 14 boggies derailed

GHOTKI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) At least 50 passengers were killed and more than 70 injured after a collision between two trains near Ghotki on Monday.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen boggies derailed.

The Police sources said four boggies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident and the death toll is feared to rise.

Rescue operation continues at the site of accident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his grief and sorrow over the horrific train accident at Ghotki early this morning which left thirty passengers dead.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister asked the Minister for Railways to reach the site and ensure medical assistance to injured and support for families of the dead.

Imran Khan also ordered comprehensive investigation into railway safety fault lines.

