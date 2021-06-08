At least 50 killed, over100 injured in Ghotki trains collision

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 50 passengers were killed and over 100 injured as two express trains collided near Obavro, Daharki, of Ghotki district in wee hours of Monday.

The accident happened as the Sargodha-bound Millat Express coming from Karachi derailed, with its bogies falling on to down track and Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi collided with them.

It was not clear what had caused the derailment of Millat Express.

Local people and passengers immediately started the rescue operation, and helped evacuate those trapped in the overturned bogies.

Emergency was declared in hospitals across the district. The Deputy Commissioner Ghotki along with assistant commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and rescue teams reached the venue around 5 am and started rescue operations. The district administration set up a medical camp set up at the site to provide first aid to the injured passengers.

The Pakistan Army personnel also joined the rescue operation, while Member of Provincial Assembly Shehryar Shar along with DS Railway and DCO Railway reached the spot.

Five hours after the accident, a railway relief train arrived at the scene.

According to the deputy commissioner, heavy machinery was immediately called from the industrial establishments to cut the bogies for retrieving the trapped persons.

He said the injured were shifted to different hospitals of the district, while transport was arranged for those who luckily remained unhurt.

The deputy commissioner said some 45 injured passengers were shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahimyar Khan, 12 of them in critical condition.

He said the bodies of dead passengers were being handed over to their relatives after identification.

The injured passengers were evacuated to hospitals by an Pakistan Army helicopter. Rescue and relief activities were underway at the time of filing this report. The drivers of both the trains were shifted to hospitals in critical condition. According to reports, two Railways Police personnel Ali Nasir and Dilbar were also among the dead.

Due to the accident, Farid Express and Shah Hussain Express, which were going from Karachi to Punjab, were stopped at Rohri Railway Station.