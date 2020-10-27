UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:40 AM

At Least 7 Killed, 70 Injured in Blast at Seminary in Northern Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) At least seven people have been killed and some 70 injured in an explosion Tuesday morning at a religious school in Pakistan's Peshawar, media reported.

According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, police are investigating the cause of the blast, with Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman indicating it may have been a premeditated attack.

Most of the victims are believed to be students attending Quran lessons in the northern Pakistani city, the outlet reported.

Dawn reported that the country's National Counter Terrorism Authority last week issued security alerts to opposition parties against holding large rallies due to credible information of possible subversive activities.

