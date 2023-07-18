Open Menu

At Least 8 Injured In Suspected Suicide Attack In Peshawarâ€™s Hayatabad

Published July 18, 2023 | 05:14 PM

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawarâ€™s Hayatabad Â 

The latest reports say that the incident has occurred in close proximity to an FC vehicle; however, no casualties have been reported at the time of this news report.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2023) At least eight people injured in a suspected suicide attack near the vehicle of FC officials in Hayatabad area of Peshawar, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said that it seemed to be a suspected suicide attack but the investigation was underway. The security officials and rescue workers reached the spot soon after the devastating suicide attack.

The incident occurred in close proximity to an FC vehicle; however, no casualties have been reported at the time of this news report.

Immediate response teams, including the police and rescue officials, swiftly arrived at the scene. The area has been cordoned off by the authorities, while the injured have been promptly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

(Developing Story)

