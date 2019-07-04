UrduPoint.com
At Least 8 People Killed After Boat Capsizes In Lake In Northern Pakistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:18 PM



At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying nearly 50 passengers capsized in the Tarbela Lake, one of the biggest lakes in Pakistan, located in the country's north, local media reported on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) At least eight people were killed after a boat carrying nearly 50 passengers capsized in the Tarbela Lake, one of the biggest lakes in Pakistan, located in the country's north, local media reported on Thursday.

The boat reportedly overturned due to a large number of passengers on board, Samaa tv broadcaster reported. The rescuers have discovered the bodies of eight people, including two women, so far.

The rescuers, police and divers of the Pakistani military continue searching for missing passengers.

