At Least 8 People Killed, Up To 290 Injured In Protests In Pakistan - Reports

Published May 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) At least eight people were killed and up to 290 others were injured during protests in Pakistan that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan, the former prime minister and the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI), media reported on Thursday.

More than 1,900 demonstrators were detained following clashes with law enforcement officers across the country, the Dawn newspaper reported.

