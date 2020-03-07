At Least 9 Hurt in Blast Near Pakistani Border With Afghanistan - Reports

A bomb-laden motorbike went off on Saturday on a road in the western Pakistani city of Chaman, wounding at least nine people, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A bomb-laden motorbike went off on Saturday on a road in the western Pakistani city of Chaman, wounding at least nine people, media said.

The explosion appeared to target the car of a senior regional gendarmerie commander, the Dawn newspaper cited sources as saying.

The commander escaped unscathed. He was reportedly traveling with his bodyguards a few kilometers away from the restive Afghan province of Kandahar.