At Least 9 Hurt In Blast Near Pakistani Border With Afghanistan - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

At Least 9 Hurt in Blast Near Pakistani Border With Afghanistan - Reports

A bomb-laden motorbike went off on Saturday on a road in the western Pakistani city of Chaman, wounding at least nine people, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A bomb-laden motorbike went off on Saturday on a road in the western Pakistani city of Chaman, wounding at least nine people, media said.

The explosion appeared to target the car of a senior regional gendarmerie commander, the Dawn newspaper cited sources as saying.

The commander escaped unscathed. He was reportedly traveling with his bodyguards a few kilometers away from the restive Afghan province of Kandahar.

