At Least 9 People Died In Firing Incident In Rawalpindi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

At least 9 people died in firing incident in Rawalpindi

Police say the incident is the result of old rivalry and two suspects have been arrested while raids are being conducted to arrest the main suspect.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) At least nine people dead in an incident of firing near Chontra olice station in Rawalpindi here on Saturday.

The police said that five women and four children were among the dead when member of an armed group barged into a house and opened indiscriminate firing on Friday. The police said the children were aged between 1-3 years old.

Police claimed that they arrested two suspects and recovered weapons from them, adding that raids were being carried out for arrest of the main suspect and his accomplices.

The incident, they said, was result of an old enmity among the relatives.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the shocking incident and sought report from Rawalpindi CPO.

The CM ordered that the culprits involved in killing women and children must be arrested as soon as possible.

“Action must be taken against all those involved in murdering women and children,” the sources close to Punjab CM quoted him saying as.

According to Punjab Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Raja Basharat, the CPO had informed him that at least eight people lost their lives in the incident.

“The CPO has been asked to visit scene of crime, and I am constantly in touch with him,” said the Law Minister.

“All the culprits involved in this shocking incident will be brought to justice,” Raja Basharat said. Chontra police station is located at the distance of two-and-a half hours from Rawalpindi.

