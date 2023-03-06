At Least 9 People Killed in Terrorist Attack in Western Pakistan - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) At least nine police officers were killed after a terrorist bombing attack near a police truck in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, with 13 others sustaining injuries, Pakistani media reported on Monday.

Preliminary evidence showed that it was a suicide attack, police senior superintendent Mehmood Notezai told the Dawn newspaper, also stating that exact nature of the blast was still being clarified.

"The constabulary van was on its way back to (the city of) Quetta from Sibi when an explosion occurred on the Kambri bridge in the area bordering the Sibi and Kachhi districts (in Pakistan's western part)," Notezai was quoted by Dawn as saying.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack saying that terrorists wanted to keep the province "under-developed" by creating unrest and instability there.

"All such conspiracies will be made unsuccessful with the public's support," Bizenjo said in a statement cited by the newspaper.

Over the past several weeks, Pakistan has seen a series of deadly attacks on security and police officials. In late January, a suicide attacker set off an explosion in a mosque in the city of Peshawar. As a result of the attack, at least 100 people were killed, 97 of whom were police officers, according to Sanaullah.