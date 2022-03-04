UrduPoint.com

At Least 90 Per Cent Of Punjab's Population Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 10:29 PM

At least 90 per cent of Punjab's population gets vaccinated against COVID-19: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that over 90 per cent of the population of the province had at least received the first dose of corona vaccine so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday said that over 90 per cent of the population of the province had at least received the first dose of corona vaccine so far.

She, along with Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal was chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting held at the Chief Minister Secretariat here.

The chair appreciated Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for achieving vaccination targets and Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department for treatment facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The minister said that more than 73 per cent of the population of Punjab had been fully vaccinated. She said the corona pandemic situation in the province was under close monitoring. "We are trying best to vaccinate as many people as possible against COVID-19," she said. She congratulated Secretary P&SH Department Imran Sikandar Baloch and his team for success of Reach Every Door (RED) campaign.

She said the best treatment of corona patients was being provided in public sector hospitals of the province.

The minister said the government was spending huge amount on treatment of corona patients in the government hospitals.

The Punjab Chief Secretary said that successful vaccination campaign in Punjab had slowed down the spread of COVID-19. He also congratulated the P&SHD and all the deputy commissioners for making the vaccination campaign a success. He announced that incentives would be given to all the officers who had made the vaccination campaign a success.

Earlier, Health Secretaries Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi and Imran Sikandar Baloch briefed the Health Minister and Chief Secretary on the latest status of coronavirus.

The chair reviewed the current situation in Punjab and measures taken for its prevention.

IG Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Special Secretaries, Saleha Saeed and Dr. Asif Tufail and officials of other departments attended the meeting.

