At Least Five Killed As Vehicle Buried Under Landslide On Shahra-e-Baltistan In Rondu Baltistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least five persons were killed as a vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122, at least five people lost their lives in a tragic accident near the Malupa area of Rondu, where a vehicle was struck by a massive landslide.
The vehicle, travelling from Skardu to Shingus, was buried under the debris, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner Rondu, Muhammad Hussain Butt.
