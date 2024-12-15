Open Menu

At Least Five Killed As Vehicle Buried Under Landslide On Shahra-e-Baltistan In Rondu Baltistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 12:30 PM

At least five killed as vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least five persons were killed as a vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, at least five people lost their lives in a tragic accident near the Malupa area of Rondu, where a vehicle was struck by a massive landslide.

The vehicle, travelling from Skardu to Shingus, was buried under the debris, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner Rondu, Muhammad Hussain Butt.

Related Topics

Accident Vehicle Skardu Rescue 1122 Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

17 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

17 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

18 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

20 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

23 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan