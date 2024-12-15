At least five killed as vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan

(@FahadShabbir)

GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) At least five persons were killed as a vehicle buried under landslide on Shahra-e-Baltistan in Rondu Baltistan on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, at least five people lost their lives in a tragic accident near the Malupa area of Rondu, where a vehicle was struck by a massive landslide.

The vehicle, travelling from Skardu to Shingus, was buried under the debris, as confirmed by Assistant Commissioner Rondu, Muhammad Hussain Butt.