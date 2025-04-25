Open Menu

At Least Four Killed In In Landmine Blast Near Quetta

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2025 | 12:33 PM

At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta

Police say three people got injured in the blast, and they have been shifted to a local nearby hospital for medical care

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2025) At least four people were killed in a landmind blast in the Margat area of the outskirts of Quetta.

The local police said that three people got injured in the blast, and they were shifted to a local nearby hospital for medical care.

After the blast, the heavy police contingents have been deployed in the area, and the bomb disposal squad has also been called in, the police sources said

In 2018, at least six miners died after being trapped in a mine in Marwar area located on the outskirts of Quetta.

Over 30 labourers had been working inside the mine, when it caved in following a blast.

Fifteen miners were rescued earlier, out of which seven were wounded, officials said. The bodies of the deceased have also been recovered, Commissioner Quetta Division Javed Anwar Shahwani said. There are still 11 labourers trapped inside the mine. A rescue operation was underway to rescue remaining miners, Shahwani added.

Such incident frequently take place in the mines’ sector where the workers face huge challenges to earn livelihood and to make their both ends meet.

