UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least One Killed, 12 Injured By Gas Cylinder Twin Blasts In Pakistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

At Least One Killed, 12 Injured by Gas Cylinder Twin Blasts in Pakistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) At least one person was killed and twelve others injured by two blasts of gas cylinders in the Pakistani city of Quetta, local media reported on Thursday.

The first cylinder exploded inside a transport company office in the city's Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk areas, and the second blast occurred already after the rescue brigade and police have arrived at the scene, the Geo tv broadcaster reported.

All those injured by the twin explosion - among them two police officers and multiple journalists  - have been transferred to a hospital, the media added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Geo TV Quetta Police Company Gas Media

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

3 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

3 hours ago

OFID commits US$45m to Viet Namâ€™s transport infr ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

2 hours ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.