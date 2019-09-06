At Least One Killed, 12 Injured by Gas Cylinder Twin Blasts in Pakistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) At least one person was killed and twelve others injured by two blasts of gas cylinders in the Pakistani city of Quetta, local media reported on Thursday.

The first cylinder exploded inside a transport company office in the city's Kharotabad and Khaizi Chowk areas, and the second blast occurred already after the rescue brigade and police have arrived at the scene, the Geo tv broadcaster reported.

All those injured by the twin explosion - among them two police officers and multiple journalists - have been transferred to a hospital, the media added.