At least one killed as fire erupts in passenger bus in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) At least one passenger was killed after a fire erupted in a bus on Sunday.

According to a private news channel, one teenage girl was killed and five injured, when it caught fire due to a short-circuit.

The bus was enroute to Shah Noorani from Orangi town, the body and the wounded passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital and started investigation.