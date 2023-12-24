At Least One Killed As Fire Erupts In Passenger Bus In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) At least one passenger was killed after a fire erupted in a bus on Sunday.
According to a private news channel, one teenage girl was killed and five injured, when it caught fire due to a short-circuit.
The bus was enroute to Shah Noorani from Orangi town, the body and the wounded passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital and started investigation.