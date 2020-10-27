At Least Seven Killed And 70 Others Injured In Peshawar Seminary Blast
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:34 AM
The latest reports say that the terrorists targeted the seminary children this time in Peshawar's Dir Colonny.
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 27th, 2020) At least seven children were killed and 70 others majority of them were children were injured after a blast hit a seminary in Dir Colony.
Police and rescue services reached there to shift the injured to nearby hospital.
(More to come)